Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Issued By Wedbush

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LendingClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Wedbush also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of LC opened at $18.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.02. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LendingClub by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in LendingClub by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in LendingClub by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.