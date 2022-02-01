Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for CNX Resources Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $14.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.42. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 34.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

