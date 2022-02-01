Harley-Davidson (HOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harley-Davidson stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,040,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Harley-Davidson worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

