Harley-Davidson (HOG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $34.57 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.49%.
HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
