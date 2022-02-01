E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

EONGY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut E.On from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on E.On from €11.50 ($12.92) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on E.On from €11.25 ($12.64) to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of EONGY stock opened at $13.77 on Monday. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that E.On will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

