V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $86.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $65.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.65. V.F. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

