Tetra Tech (TTEK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $139.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.13. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

