Qorvo (QRVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $2.750-$2.750 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.63 and its 200 day moving average is $166.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.