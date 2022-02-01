Qorvo (QRVO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Qorvo to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Qorvo has set its Q3 2022 guidance at $2.750-$2.750 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Qorvo to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average of $166.76.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.