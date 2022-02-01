Ford Motor (F) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE F opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

