Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$25.57.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$12.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.57. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of C$11.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$272.86 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.