Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$6.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.75 to C$6.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. downgraded shares of Real Matters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.48.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of REAL opened at C$5.88 on Monday. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.22.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.