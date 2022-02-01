Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 96 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 96 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SREN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 112 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 87 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 85 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

