K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KBL. TD Securities reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.60.

TSE KBL opened at C$34.01 on Monday. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$32.02 and a 12 month high of C$47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$363.12 million and a PE ratio of 38.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

