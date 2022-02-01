Reviewing Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) & Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Centerra Gold and Entrée Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 5 4 0 2.44 Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $11.78, indicating a potential upside of 46.17%. Entrée Resources has a consensus target price of $1.05, indicating a potential upside of 49.55%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Centerra Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centerra Gold and Entrée Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion 1.42 $408.54 million ($1.91) -4.22 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million ($0.04) -17.55

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources. Entrée Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerra Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -46.34% 12.71% 9.86% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -86.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centerra Gold beats Entrée Resources on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

