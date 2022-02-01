$555.84 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will post $555.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $567.10 million. Amedisys reported sales of $550.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

AMED opened at $135.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.52 and a one year high of $314.84.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Amedisys by 277.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Amedisys by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.