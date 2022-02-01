Cowen Increases Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $64.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target upped by Cowen from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.28.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

