The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €41.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.54 ($47.79).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

