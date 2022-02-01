HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €57.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($64.04) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($91.01) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.90 ($72.92) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.58 ($84.92).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €61.26 ($68.83) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.58. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €56.60 ($63.60) and a twelve month high of €81.04 ($91.06).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

