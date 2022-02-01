Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.15) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.60) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.26) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.15) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.83 ($3.18).

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.54 ($2.85) on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.13 ($2.39) and a 12-month high of €2.63 ($2.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €2.46 and a 200-day moving average of €2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

