LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €800.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($898.88) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($949.44) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($947.19) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €820.00 ($921.35) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($955.06) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €815.00 ($915.73) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €801.09 ($900.10).

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €722.60 ($811.91) on Monday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($292.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €710.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €678.47.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

