Lonza Group Ltd Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lonza Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lonza Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lonza Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 850 to CHF 900 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lonza Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.50.

LZAGY opened at $68.86 on Monday. Lonza Group has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

