KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Polaris in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PII. Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.14.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $112.59 on Monday. Polaris has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.18.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

