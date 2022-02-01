SVB Leerink Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABT. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

NYSE ABT opened at $127.46 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 93,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 940 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 83,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 14,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

