FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Central Valley Community Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.93.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.29%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVCY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $22.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $268.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $23.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. Institutional investors own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

