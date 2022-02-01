Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 506,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Birks Group by 96.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 61,951 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Birks Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Birks Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGI opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.77.

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

