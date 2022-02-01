Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Grows By 49.3%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the December 31st total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $31.06.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.
