Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Grows By 49.3%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, a growth of 49.3% from the December 31st total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,572.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 402,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 393,518 shares in the last quarter.

