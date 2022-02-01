Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Short Interest Up 48.7% in January

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the December 31st total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 61.6 days.
OTCMKTS:NMEHF opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. Nomura Real Estate has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32.
About Nomura Real Estate
