Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$73.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.78 million.

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$4.19 on Tuesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.95 and a 12-month high of C$10.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$739.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.96%.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Rui Feng sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.54, for a total transaction of C$68,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,753,000 shares in the company, valued at C$26,135,303.70. Also, Senior Officer Yong-Jae Kim sold 7,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$37,369.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$150,300. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,125 shares of company stock valued at $935,123.

SVM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.10 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.52.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

