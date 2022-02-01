Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.980-$3.260 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

NYSE:EPC opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.