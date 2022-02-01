STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($48.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.67 ($58.05).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €41.24 ($46.34) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.10). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.34.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.