Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFE. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $295.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

