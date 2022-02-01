Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $129.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $190.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.42.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.17 and a 200-day moving average of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

