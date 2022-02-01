Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PAC. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.33.

NYSE PAC opened at $137.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.42. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $98.64 and a 52-week high of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,459.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

