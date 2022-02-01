Financial Review: Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) & OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambarella and OSI Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $222.99 million 23.26 -$59.79 million ($0.83) -168.85 OSI Systems $1.15 billion 1.30 $74.05 million $4.57 18.15

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -9.78% -5.92% -4.93% OSI Systems 7.15% 16.15% 7.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Ambarella shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of OSI Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Ambarella shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of OSI Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ambarella and OSI Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 3 12 0 2.69 OSI Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ambarella presently has a consensus price target of $216.93, indicating a potential upside of 54.78%. OSI Systems has a consensus price target of $126.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.52%. Given Ambarella’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ambarella is more favorable than OSI Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Ambarella has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OSI Systems beats Ambarella on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions, as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. The company was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.

