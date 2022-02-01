Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.38 ($27.39).

GYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.54) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, December 13th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.90) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of GYC opened at €19.56 ($21.98) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($18.66) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($22.63). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.88.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.