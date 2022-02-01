Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) PT Lowered to $167.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Bank of America cut shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Chart Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of GTLS opened at $121.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.65 and a 200-day moving average of $169.83. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

