Piper Sandler Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $283.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Shares of V stock opened at $226.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 186.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,393,000 after acquiring an additional 157,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

