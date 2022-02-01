Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ball’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

Shares of BLL opened at $97.10 on Monday. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 32.92%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ball by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ball by 152.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after purchasing an additional 386,383 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ball by 48.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after purchasing an additional 152,212 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.