FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Increased by Cormark (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Cormark upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

