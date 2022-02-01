FY2022 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Increased by Cormark (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Cormark upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
