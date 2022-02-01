Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Avnet, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avnet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.15. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Avnet’s FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Avnet stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Avnet by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,557,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Avnet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Avnet by 5,575.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 611,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,216,000 after purchasing an additional 600,815 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

