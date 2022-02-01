Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$156.80.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$90.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$91.29. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$82.12 and a twelve month high of C$100.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.