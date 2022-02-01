FY2022 EPS Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silgan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $44.78 on Monday. Silgan has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $44.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silgan in the second quarter worth $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the second quarter worth $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

