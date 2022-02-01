AMETEK (AME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMETEK to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $136.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.40. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $112.69 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

