Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Decreased by Analyst

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for First Savings Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $26.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.90. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.