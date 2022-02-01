MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.38.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKSI opened at $155.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.24. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.