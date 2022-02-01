Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.76.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $51.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Western Digital has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 185.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Western Digital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Western Digital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,223,000 after acquiring an additional 73,290 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after buying an additional 247,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

