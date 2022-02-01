Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Western Digital from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.76.
Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $51.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Western Digital has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 185.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Western Digital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter worth $1,445,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Western Digital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391,779 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $170,223,000 after acquiring an additional 73,290 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in Western Digital by 264.1% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 341,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after buying an additional 247,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.
About Western Digital
Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.
