SVB Leerink Trims REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Target Price to $35.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $24.14 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $30.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 228.08% and a negative return on equity of 44.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,736 shares of company stock worth $2,234,280. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 141.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

