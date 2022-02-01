Power Integrations (POWI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Power Integrations to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Power Integrations stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,782 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of Power Integrations worth $29,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.