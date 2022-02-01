Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $240.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $230.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.33.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $218.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.48 and a 200-day moving average of $210.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $139.11 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

