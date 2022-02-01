Carpenter Technology (CRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CRS opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 113.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after buying an additional 177,606 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.