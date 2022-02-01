Carpenter Technology (CRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CRS opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.20.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is -19.56%.
Separately, Benchmark raised Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.
About Carpenter Technology
Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.
